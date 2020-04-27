Never Rarely Sometimes Always : New Film Follows Teenager's Perilous Journey to Access Abortion

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 12:30 Hits: 0

As multiple states have moved to further restrict access to abortions during the pandemic, a powerful new dramatic film follows a 17-year-old girl as she travels from her small town in Pennsylvania to New York City to get an abortion without having to notify her parents. “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” director and writer Eliza Hittman joins us to discuss the making of the film, which is being distributed online while cinemas remain closed in most states due to the pandemic.

