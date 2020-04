Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 12:18 Hits: 4

President Trump has lashed out at the U.S. Postal Service as the pandemic brings it to the brink of collapse and more people than ever are relying on the mail. Trump claims the agency is only losing money because it is undercharging Amazon and other companies for shipping. “It just isn’t true,” says American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/29/mark_dimondstein_american_postal_workers_union