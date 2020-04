Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 13:59 Hits: 5

Afghan officials say hundreds of foreign combatants are fighting alongside Taliban militants in a strategic northern province, a move that if proven true would violate the terms of the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghans-claim-foreign-combatants-fighting-alongside-taliban-in-violation-of-peace-deal/30583552.html