Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 16:04 Hits: 6

Tajik lawmakers have approved a bill banning the issuance of new identification documents and birth certificates for ethnic Tajiks containing Russified surnames, the latest attempt to revive traditional names.

