Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 14:39 Hits: 5

Countless non-fundamentalist churches in the United States, from Catholic to Lutheran and Episcopalian, have embraced social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and temporarily moved their activities online. But many Christian…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/a-phantom-plague-evangelical-fundamentalists-who-openly-defied-social-distancing-guidelines-are-dying-of-coronavirus-in-frightening-numbers/