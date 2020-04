Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 13:25 Hits: 5

Although the worst of COVID-19 in China appears to be over, a possible resurgence is brewing in remote northeastern Heilongjiang province. Containment measures have been introduced as residents fear for their safety.

