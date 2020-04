Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 14:54 Hits: 4

France on Tuesday announced a plan to start lifting its nationwide coronavirus lockdown on May 11, but the government is already anticipating how to reintroduce limits in the event of a second wave of the outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200429-covid-19-france-considers-introducing-series-of-stop-and-go-lockdowns