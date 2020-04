Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 15:58 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: The US Navy on Wednesday (Apr 29) said that it would carry out a broader review into the spread of the coronavirus aboard an aircraft carrier, a move likely to delay a decision on the future of the ship's fired captain. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command of the carrier ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-navy-deeper-review-covid-19-coronavirus-aircraft-carrier-12689322