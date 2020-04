Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 14:32 Hits: 5

There is no telling whether equity markets are correct in defying the popular narrative about a coming Great Depression-scale downturn. Investors may be clinging to irrational hopes, or they may be betting that reports of the death of globalization have been greatly exaggerated.

