Vote by Mail: Head of Postal Union Says Mailed Ballots Are Best Way to Secure 2020 Election

Wednesday, 29 April 2020

President Trump calls the U.S. Postal Service “a joke,” and as millions face orders to stay home, his attacks on the agency could also threaten efforts to vote by mail, a method Trump has called “a terrible thing.” “We’re talking now about basic access to the ballot box,” says American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein, who notes “the Post Office is the most trusted federal agency.”

