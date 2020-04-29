Education Crisis: From Pre-K to Higher Ed, Students Face Unequal Access During Coronavirus Shutdown

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 12:42 Hits: 5

We look at the impact of the pandemic on schools, universities, students, parents, teachers and professors — and who is at the table to shape what happens next. “We now have an economic crisis on top of the public health crisis, and the ways that we’re choosing to educate children is simply unequal and is going to lead to an educational crisis,” says education scholar and Cornell University professor Noliwe Rooks, author of “Cutting School: Privatization, Segregation, and the End of Public Education.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/29/noliwe_rooks_education_during_pandemic