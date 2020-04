Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 01:06 Hits: 3

Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan announced Tuesday night that he’s officially launching a bid for the White House in 2020. He’s beginning with an “exploratory committee” rather than a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/rep-justin-amash-reveals-his-2020-bid-for-the-presidency/