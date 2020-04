Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 22:00 Hits: 3

A fuel truck tanker explosion has killed at least 46 people in the northern Syrian city of Afrin. The predominantly Kurdish enclave has seen a series of car bombings in the last few months.

