Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 03:57 Hits: 3

Libya's UN-recognised government Tuesday accused rival military strongman Khalifa Haftar of seeking to stage a new coup after he claimed to have a "popular mandate" to govern the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200429-without-naming-libya-s-haftar-france-condemns-unilateral-action-in-libya