Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 14:38 Hits: 4

Russia has rejected as slander a Czech media report of an alleged poisoning plot against Prague officials, including the city's mayor, as the Czech counterintelligence agency refuses to comment on the allegations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/amid-czech-claims-of-poisoning-plot-moscow-says-it-s-victim-of-slander-/30581572.html