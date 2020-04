Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 14:55 Hits: 6

Azerbaijan's central bank has put four of the energy-rich South Caucasus country's top banks under temporary administration, amid economic difficulties caused by a plunge in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

