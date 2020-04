Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 18:39 Hits: 3

The current quarantine is nothing new for Iranian women musicians — they've been restricted from performing in public since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Singer Massy Ahadi explains how they come to terms with it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-iran-s-female-singers-familiar-with-restrictive-measures/a-53272796?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf