Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 19:54 Hits: 4

Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major party's presidential nominee, endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid on Tuesday, continuing Democrats' efforts to coalesce around the former vice president as he takes on President Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200428-hillary-clinton-endorses-joe-biden-for-us-president