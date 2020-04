Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 367 to 23,660 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases was up 1,520 at 129,859, the health ministry said in a statement.

