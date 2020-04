Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 12:17 Hits: 3

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe revealed his government’s much-awaited plan to ease the strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown on May 11 to the National Assembly on Tuesday, including how many tests for the virus they hope will be carried out per week.

