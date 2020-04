Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 20:21 Hits: 6

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique security forces killed at least 129 insurgents in the northern Cabo Delgado region that has been besieged by violence for at least the last three years, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

