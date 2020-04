Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 13:50 Hits: 2

After ignoring warnings about the deadly implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Donald Trump is now responding to the crisis in the worst way imaginable. Between attacking the World Health Organization and launching another front in his trade war, he has all but ensured that the crisis will get worse.

