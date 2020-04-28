The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Demand Grows for Biden to Address Tara Reade Allegations as Democrats Wrestle With #MeToo Hypocrisy

Category: World Hits: 4

Andrea Germanos, staff writer
"Republicans already basically dismiss sexual assault allegations against their co-partisans out of hand; if Democrats do the same for the leader of their party it will do a great deal to move us back to the pre-#MeToo past."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/28/demand-grows-biden-address-tara-reade-allegations-democrats-wrestle-metoo-hypocrisy?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version