North Carolina's Tillis won't break with Trump enough to say it's not a good idea to drink bleach

You would be hard pressed to find a bigger Donald Trump sycophant today than North Carolina's Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. The vulnerable senator, up for reelection in 2020, is saying that it's probably a good idea for his constituents to stay at home, wear their masks, and social distance, which is a big deal for the guy who once railed against restaurant employees being required to wash their hands after using the restroom.

He's still kind of that guy, though, WFAE reports. They say that while "it's been easy for Tillis to support the official recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force," he was more conflicted "when asked about the president's suggestion last week that people might be cured by injecting disinfectant." He didn't answer, but had his campaign say that "people who think they are sick should contact their doctor."

North Carolina, do yourself a favor. Don't drink bleach, and replace Tillis with Cal Cunningham.

Tillis has a tenuous relationship with the Donald, having once opposed Trump's emergency declaration to build the border wall, though he reversed himself on that. Still, Trump has taken pains to make sure Tillis understands the thinness of the ice upon which he stands. For example, when Trump was in North Carolina stumping for Tillis in January, he said: "We had a good relationship, but we sort of disagreed on a couple of minor policies. That's OK. […] Of course, I won't put up with it for long, Thom Tillis."

And now Tillis won't tell his constituents that drinking bleach is a really bad idea for fear of Trump's disfavor. I'd say it's unbelievable, but of course it isn't.

