Pence embodies GOP COVID-19 denial by refusing to wear a damn mask in a damn hospital

Republican coronavirus denial has already gone to ridiculous and dangerous lengths. Now this. Vice President Mike Pence isn’t going to let a little thing like possibly infecting people in a hospital setting by not wearing a mask make him actually wear a mask. Even though it’s the policy of the Mayo Clinic, where he visited Tuesday. Even though the Mayo Clinic made it clear to him that it was their policy.

Why the Mayo Clinic deleted that tweet is unclear, except that he’s the fucking vice president of the United States and if the hospital makes him and Trump mad, they’ll probably send the FBI and DHS in and seize all their protective gear and medical equipment to resell it to the highest bidder.

PENCE flouts Mayo Clinic policy that everyone on campus wear a mask, even as he meets with staff and a patient. pic.twitter.com/kfo64KQDhU

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1941096

