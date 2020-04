Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 00:50 Hits: 2

What’s the smartest thing Donald Trump could say to the American people right now? I mean, other than, “I resign.” How about, “I’m sorry?” Back in the day, three-time New…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trumps-public-displays-of-erratic-behavior-are-symptomatic-of-a-country-thats-gone-off-the-rails/