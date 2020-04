Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 01:10 Hits: 3

by Carol Linnitt, University of Victoria Moments of social disruption are a valuable reminder that so much of what we take for granted — our sense of normalcy — isn’t…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/the-coronavirus-pandemic-has-revealed-how-fragile-everyday-life-is/