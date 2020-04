Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 06:05 Hits: 4

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered authorities to investigate accusations that President Jair Bolsonaro attempted to influence federal police. The probe could result in a trial against the far-right leader.

