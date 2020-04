Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 06:49 Hits: 4

Experts warn the rate must stay below the new level of 1.0 to slow down the outbreak. Meanwhile, up to 50,000 businesses in Germany could become insolvent due to the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-transmission-rate-rises-in-germany/a-53264933?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf