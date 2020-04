Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 08:34 Hits: 7

After six weeks of strict lockdown, Spaniards will be allowed to go on walks and engage in sports outside of their homes. Health authorities say the COVID-19 epidemic has been brought under control.

