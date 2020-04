Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 03:30 Hits: 3

France will on Tuesday reveal how it plans on May 11 to lift its six-week-old lockdown to combat the coronavirus, with cafes set to stay shut but schools controversially being allowed to reopen.

