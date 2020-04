Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 05:34 Hits: 3

A Supreme Court judge on Monday authorized an investigation of allegations that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the work of the country's federal police force for political motives, the top court said on its website.

