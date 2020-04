Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 08:50 Hits: 5

PARIS: France and Spain were on Tuesday (Apr 28) set to announce plans to lift strict coronavirus lockdowns that have endured for weeks, while on the other side of world surfers returned to Bondi Beach as Australia took its own first steps to ease restrictions. Countries are beginning to chart ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-lockdown-france-spain-australia-coronavirus-12684040