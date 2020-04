Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

The consequences of lapses in international cooperation in combating COVID-19 over the last few months can now be counted in lost lives. Having failed to stop the first wave of the pandemic, we must not make the same mistake again.

