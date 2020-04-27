The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH: Bernie Sanders to Host Livestream Discussion on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Undocumented Immigrants

Julia Conley, staff writer
Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joined by national immigrant rights advocates Monday evening for a livestream discussion about the effects of the coronavirus on undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/27/watch-bernie-sanders-host-livestream-discussion-coronavirus-pandemic-and?cd-origin=rss

