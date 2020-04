Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 12:39 Hits: 3

Africa's number of coronavirus infections is rising, and with it the fear of a catastrophe. But the continent has vast knowledge in dealing with infectious diseases that industrialized nations could utilize.

