Published on Monday, 27 April 2020

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 437 to 23,293 on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200427-covid-19-french-death-toll-tops-23-000-%E2%80%93-but-hospitalisations-continue-to-fall