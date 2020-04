Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 19:14 Hits: 4

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled economy.

