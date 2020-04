Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 20:05 Hits: 7

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia on Monday allowed residents to dine at restaurants for the first time in a month, as more U.S. states began easing restrictions where the coronavirus outbreak has taken a relatively light toll.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/28/us-states-ease-coronavirus-curbs-plot-an-economic-path-forward