If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that delaying prudent policymaking does not merely result in higher marginal costs down the road. Rather, it puts us on an entirely different trajectory – one that all too easily can end in catastrophe.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-shows-need-to-take-systemic-risk-seriously-by-gernot-wagner-2020-04