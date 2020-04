Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 22:04 Hits: 2

More and more money is going toward the world's militaries, with the US and China leading the way. But no other top-spending country has increased its military expenditure year-over-year as much as Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sipri-germany-significantly-increases-military-spending/a-53250926?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf