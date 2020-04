Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 00:31 Hits: 2

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the post-pandemic recovery would require a "balance between ambitious aspirations and realistic goals." Some European countries are easing restrictions. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-europe-seeks-to-ease-pandemic-lockdown/a-53254201?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf