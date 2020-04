Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 22:58 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised Italians on Sunday they would soon be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives as the country emerges from the world's longest coronavirus lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200426-italy-unveils-plan-for-life-after-covid-19-lockdown-1