Pet adoption in times of lockdown: Spotlight on the challenges in France

The lockdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 mean most people are stuck at home, with plenty of free time and limited social contact. For some, this has seemed a perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into their lives. Here in France, though, adopting a pet hasn't been easy. Animal welfare organisations both large and small have faced major challenges as they try to find homes for the country's four-legged orphans. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn reports. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20200427-focus-pet-adoption-in-times-of-lockdown-spotlight-on-the-challenges-in-france

