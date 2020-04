Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 09:04 Hits: 3

The governments of France, Italy and Spain are releasing plans this week for an easing of lockdowns imposed to curtail the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic as other EU nations are monitoring how the continent’s hardest-hit countries handle the lifting of restrictions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200427-europe-prepares-to-roll-back-covid-19-restrictions