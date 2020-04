Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 09:33 Hits: 3

MELAKA: A 55-year-old superbiker was among three motorcyclists to sustain injuries after hitting a pothole at Gajah Berang here which has been described as an urban "killer stretch".

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/04/27/melaka-councillor-wants-pothole-on-039killer-stretch039-in-gajah-berang-patched