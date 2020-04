Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 09:36 Hits: 3

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday (April 27) opened a three-month liquidity facility of 500 billion rupees (about 6.5 billion dollars) for mutual funds facing pressure due to capital market volatility brought on by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/04/27/india039s-central-bank-opens-liquidity-window-to-support-mutual-funds