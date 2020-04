Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 08:17 Hits: 3

Former South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan went on trial Monday for defaming an activist priest who documented a brutal crackdown by his troops on pro-democracy demonstrators in Gwangju.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/former-south-korean-dictator-on-trial-for-defamation-12680160