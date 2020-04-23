What COVID-19 Reveals About the US and China

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 14:37 Hits: 0

Differences in the American and Chinese pandemic responses are often attributed to their political systems: Chinese central planning allows for more resolute action. But this explanation misses the extent to which the two countries' growth models have shaped their responses – and the financial and economic impact of the crisis.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/chinese-growth-model-more-resilient-to-covid19-lockdowns-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2020-04