Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 15:47 Hits: 2

As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it’s possible we will never have…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/leading-psychotherapist-breaks-down-the-4-components-of-trumps-malignant-narcissism-and-explains-the-presidents-addiction-to-destruction/